Lovely Ladies Day at Long Plains

Jarrad Delaney

It was a day for the ladies at Long Plains on Saturday, ahead of Mother’s Day the next day.

Long Plains Netball Club held its annual Ladies Day as the club hosted Balaklava for round four of the Adelaide Plains Netball Association season.

A marquee was set up at the northern end of the football ground with a bar set up and a grazing table with sweet and savoury food supplied by club members.

The ladies got to socialise over some food and beverages, and enjoy the view of the footy as United took on Balaklava in round four of the Adelaide Plains Football League.

The club puts the event on each year, and this year it would take place the day before Mother’s Day, providing a bit of a treat for mothers involved in the clubs at Long Plains on Saturday.

Long Plains senior coordinator Kirstyn Rundle said money raised from the event would go towards extensions at the netball courts, which would include additional spectator shelters.