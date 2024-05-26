Volunteers continue to sell with purpose

- Advertisement -

A group of local volunteers continue to drive a community initiative, which began from an observation during a holiday break.

- Advertisement -

Local Church of Christ member Lyn McPharlin was visiting Port Vincent on Yorke Peninsula, when she observed an op shop that was supported by the community, providing a God-given vision of a similar service to benefit the Balaklava community.

A project committee was formed and after much deliberation it was decided a sales outlet would be established as an outreach activity of the Church of Christ.

The outlet would become known at the SWAP Shop, SWAP being an acronym meaning “Sold With A Purpose”, that purpose being to bring products at competitive prices to the community, with any income generated to be invested back into the community, while always observing the ethics of the Church of Christ.

The shop opened in May, 1997 and for four years operated from the church hall with great success, so much so that setting up and closing down each day became too difficult, so a stand alone premises was sought and a new home was established in the then vacated Bank SA manager’s house on Wallace Street.

This proved to be an ideal location in Balaklava and offered multiple rooms where separate departments could be set up, and allowed for trading to be extended to four day a week.

The move was such a success, that when the bank closed its branch the SWAP Shop was in a position where the church could buy the property and ensure security of tenure, which was accepted.

From its foundation in 1997 in the church hall to today on Wallace Street, the SWAP Shop can be regarded as an extraordinary success, based on the dedication and hard work of dedicated volunteers, and a generous community that embraced it and the abundant goods it offers.

Irene Moore, Ray McDonald, Helen Spandenberg and Lyn McPharlin were the founding members of the SWAP Shop, with Lyn still an active participant today, not only as the original visionary but also working at the shop almost daily after 27 years of service.

This is a great effort, not only for the shop but for the wider Balaklava community and to the Church of Christ’s outreach activity.

Long and loyal tenure to the organisation is common with many volunteers who had committed many years with the SWAP Shop, which is epitomised by Wendy Harvey who after retiring from retail has offered more than 20 years of service, utilising her retail skills with the organisation.

There is currently a team of some 38 volunteers who work in an inclusive and joyful environment.

Expressions of interest from community members who may be interested in joining the SWAP team of volunteers are always welcomed, and after a screening process might fill a role which is enjoyable and contributes to the community.

Products sold by the SWAP Shop are 100 per cent donated by the regional community, and equally money earned from sales, apart from unavoidable expenses, insurances, electricity etc is redistributed to the community. The organisation is entirely volunteer based, there are no salaries paid to staff.

Distribution of funds can occur in many ways:

1. Provision of emergency support to individual members of the community who experience extreme financial stress, carefully controlled to ensure support is offered and utilised appropriately.

2. Underwriting operational costs of a food plan sponsored by Church of Christ, which provides weekly food packages to those under stress and is open to all community members in need.

3. An annual grants programme open to all Balaklava and surrounding district community groups, with funds made available against approved projects which are assessed on a competitive basis.

Annual distributed amounts vary but are usually about $30,000 annually in individual amounts ranging from a few hundred dollars up to $5000.

Donations of clothing and other household goods, which are offered in a constant stream by local community members, is the heart blood of the SWAP Shop.

The community’s generosity has been extraordinary and appreciated by everyone at the shop. Heavy furniture is unfortunately no longer accepted as the shop does not have the ability to move and transport these items, but there is an ambition to begin trading “bloke’s stuff”.

The SWAP Shop is seeking community support in donating hand tools, power tools, garden tools and bits and pieces that generally accumulate in our sheds that will be used “one day”.

As well as this the shop sells a range of items including ladies fashion, children’s clothing, men’s clothing, shoes, toys, DVDs and CDs, books, paintings and prints, bric a brac, kitchenware and much more.

So come in and see what the SWAP Shop has to offer, or consider becoming a volunteer and give back to the community in your own way.