Movie night under stars in Balaklava

Balaklava Basketball Club is inviting people to attend a movie night under the stars at Ralli Park this weekend, which is raising funds for the redevelopment of the local multipurpose courts.

A showing of ‘Howard and the Purple Crayon’ will take place this Saturday from 7.30pm, screening on the big scoreboard screen.

Tickets are available at $5 each, with lucky squares and door prizes available, with families encouraged to bring some chairs or a picnic rug, and enjoy an night out at the movies.

This fundraiser will support the nearby courts, which are in need of redevelopment. The club is working together with Ralli Park to redevelop these courts, which will include courts resurfacing, as well as hopefully new backboards, new LED lights and light towers.

This is to ensure the longevity of the courts, which have continued to be well used for sports including basketball, tennis and netball. Before playing WNBL basketball and now AFLW football, Olivia Levicki (nee Thompson) used to play on the Balaklava courts and although she is more famous for her netball exploits, Adelaide Thunderbirds’ Tayla Williams also played basketball for Bulldogs.

It shows facilities like the Ralli Park courts can be the start of something bigger, and how important it is to ensure they can continue to be used well into the future.

For enquiries, contact Sharon at Balaklavabbc@gmail.com