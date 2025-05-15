Advice shared on being prepared

Pamela Duncan

Probus members arrived at the Bowling Club for its Monthly Meeting and noticed the Australian Flag draped over the Probus pedestal.

When president Anne Arbon welcomed everyone, she asked all to stand (if able) and she read out the “Ode of Remembrance” for the ANZACs – a powerful tribute to those who have served and sacrificed.

It was good to see more than 20 present, and was also great to see Red Cross members attend – it was also noted some Probus members are also Red Cross

members.

Anne wished Shirley Findlay (May 13) and Tristan Findlay (April 21) many Happy birthday wishes. It was good to see Glenys Middleton present and also spoke about some members who are on the sick list, and wished them all well and hoping to see them back soon.

Minutes of the last meeting were read, spoke about anyone needing a “Probus Badge” – to let Anne know and new ones can be ordered be available soon.

The Door Prize was then drawn and a very excited Mollie Frost won and the Lucky Number envelopes were won by Stephen Cummins and Judith Lamont. Congratulations to all.

Morning Tea was then enjoyed and Anne then introduced Bernie Boag from Red Cross Headquarters to speak on “Emergency Redi Workshop”. Everyone was given an Australian Red Cross “Get Prepared Emergency Dry Bag” and a Booklet “Emergencies happen”.

Not so much about the fire, flood or accident but to think about “What is the impact on you. Protect what matters most”.

How can being prepared help, also have the “App – Alert SA” on your phone. Be calm, think, act.

Check your insurance policy – all policies are very different, and remember the steps:

Step One – Get in the know – is your vital first step toward being prepared for an emergency. You need to know the risks you face, how your life might be disrupted and who can help, before you can act.

Step Two – Get connected – being connected to your community means you can help each other in an emergency and, if you need it, in the long recovery journey afterwards.

Step Three – Get organised – organising the things that will help you gain a sense of control after an emergency is the next step to being prepared. Getting organised will reduce stress and save you precious time as you recover.

Step Four – Get packing – two types of items you should thing about – survival items – and recovery items. These are listed in the booklet.

Bernie spoke about having her contacts on a “business card” in your phone holder just in case of no phone coverage etc. Bernie then asked us what we would pick up at say three o’clock in the morning – then showed us what is in her kit for emergencies and to let everyone know about this pack. Have it labelled and identified correctly.

Bushfire Safety Zone – Where is it in Two Wells – NOT the Oval – find out where! Bernie then finished her talk by asking everyone to fill out a small quick survey on what we had learned by her talk.

Anne then thanked her for her very interesting and informative talk and gave her a Voucher for the Two Wells Bakery, which she was very pleased with.

The next meeting will be on May 26, with special guest speaker Tracy Branch talking about Fred’s Van Meal Service – will be very interesting.

Please come along and enjoy a very entertaining morning along with Morning Tea.

Probus is held in the Bowling Club every fourth Monday and please contact Anne Arbon on 0438 854 441 if you are wanting any more information.