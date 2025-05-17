Golf club thanks sponsors

Jarrad Delaney

Balaklava Golf Club gave thanks to the many sponsors who helped support the club with its Sponsors Day on Sunday, May 4.

The club puts on the Sponsors Day as acknowledgement and thanks for its sponsors, providing a chance to meet with other sponsors and members of the club.

This year saw about 50 people attend for a luncheon, with the event also including novelty games.

Club president Mark Loy said the club truly valued its many sponsors, who helped the club flourish.

“Sponsors are hugely valuable to the club, without their support we’d struggle to provide the district with these fantastic facilities,” he said.

The club plays on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with Ladies Golf on Saturdays, and there is an effort to get a junior competition up and running too.

Mr Loy said the club was supported by council grants, as well as support from Balaklava SWAP Shop.