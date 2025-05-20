LOCAL WHISPERS – Local firetruck to feature in Adelaide

A historic vehicle, known to members of the Mallala community, is heading to Adelaide this week as part of a historic display.

Mallala Museum’s 1928 REO fire truck will this week head to the SA Metropolitan Fire Service headquarters on Wakefield Street in Adelaide to feature in the South Australian Fire Service Pop-up Museum, as a part of South Australia’s History Festival.

The event is showcasing the history of firefighting in SA, which includes historic fire engines, equipment and uniforms.

This firetruck was first used in Adelaide before it was delivered to the RAAF Training School at Mallala, where it was used to fight fires from 1941 to 1945. It then returned to Adelaide before being bought by the District Council of Mallala in 1965.

After being used as a backup vehicle for the Mallala brigade before being replaced as a working unit in 1985. The fire truck would eventually be donated to the museum and some restoration of it was carried out.

For Mallala locals, they may see the fire truck each year for the Mallala Christmas Party, bringing Father Christmas to the town oval.

New novel from Stanton-Noble

Portia Stanton-Noble is an Australian author known for her engaging murder mystery romances set in rural South Australia. Born in Melbourne to Estonian parents, she now resides in the Gilbert Valley region.

Her fifth novel, The Life She Never Had, marks a departure from her usual genre, offering a romantic comedy with a time-travel twist.

The story follows Trudy-Ann Somerville, an Adelaide heiress who, after a poolside accident, wakes up at 25, facing a new husband, two children, and challenging in-laws, prompting her to reevaluate her life choices.

The Plains Producer has five signed copies to give away to our readers. See the entry form on page 4 for your chance to win.

Corny Corner

Why are libraries so tall? Because they have so many stories.

Word of the Week

Convoluted (adj.) – Description of a story, sentence or argument that is very complex and difficult to follow.