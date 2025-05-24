ANZAC experience shared

Pamela Duncan

Red Cross held its monthly meeting on May 6. Judy Heaslip welcomed all and was pleased with a good attendance.

Secretary Di Henwood passed around a photo of the wreath that Judy, Ann Stodart and herself made for the ANZAC Day service. The wreath was placed on the Memorial at the ANZAC Day Service by Ann and Di, being a very touching moment.

Judy with husband Rob went to the ANZAC Day March in Adelaide. Di showed us some knitted blankets that have been donated to Red Cross.

The rugs will be passed onto Chris Hill who will give them to The Quickest Warmth Project. Chris previously handed out a written sheet of goods that can be donated to the Quickest Warmth Project.

Long Plains Red Cross will be having a Musical Afternoon and Two Wells have been given an Invitation to attend.

The Red Cross Mother’s Day raffle was drawn on Friday, May 9 at Bella Mia Cafe with 11 loaded gift baskets for prizes. Neville Seccafien won first prize with second to 11th prizes going to, in order, Maria Pellizzari, Di K., Felix, Chris, Julie, Paul Cavallaro (twice), Teresa Falco, Denis Pellizzari and Karen Howell.

Congratulations to all winners and a big thank you to everyone who donated prizes for this raffle, which made $557.

In July the annual Red Cross “Christmas in July” Luncheon will be on Tuesday, July 1 at the Rising Sun Hotel in Port Wakefield, subject to confirmation.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, June 3 and will be the annual general meeting followed by a quiz (One Per cent Club), organised by Del Applebee –

so that will be very interesting and then afternoon tea will be served. All welcome to come along and have a very enjoyable afternoon.

Please contact Judy Heaslip on 0417 852 059 for any more information.