Special 66th for Lesley

Lesley Trevilyan celebrated her 66th Birthday with a “High Tea” with family and friends at her home. The tables were beautifully decorated with fresh flowers from Lesley’s and Robin Trevilyan’s garden.

Lesley baked nearly all the beautiful cakes, slices, sausage rolls, pasties and much more, all placed delicately on three-tier cupcake holders. Guests took a walk around the beautiful garden on arrival (Robin spending much time each day, manicuring it).

When seated a bottle of water, a very exquisite hand held fan and a sparkling biro was at each place setting, all to take home. After a short speech, Lesley thanked everyone for coming along – holding a special 66th candle.

After enjoying all the delicacies, Lesley handed out small handmade cupcakes as her birthday cake. A very enjoyable afternoon was had by all.

Yes, we’re open!

As many people travelling down Edward Street in Port Wakefield may have noticed, Wakefield Regional Council’s main street upgrade has begun, and people can look forward to a new look main street in the future.

However, the section of the road will be closed to traffic while works take place, with fencing and signage in place.

Prominently featured on the main street of Port Wakefield is the Rising Sun Hotel, and they have made sure to let people know that while the street may be closed, the pub is still very much open.

One of the purposes of roadwork signs is to inform travellers of which way to go, and certainly the team at the Rising Sun Hotel in Port Wakefield have done just that with this sign.

Corny Corner

How do you know when your clock is still hungry? It goes back four seconds.

Word of the Week

Chagrin (n.) – To feel upset or disappointed, especially due to a failure or mistake.