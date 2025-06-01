New volunteer for Two Wells Meals on Wheels

Pamela Duncan

On Wednesday, May 6, the Two Wells Branch of Meals on Wheels held a meeting to welcome our new prospective member, plus to discuss a few other important issues.

Unfortunately our new member was unable to attend, but that did not stop us from having our meeting and a coffee and cake as well at Bella Mia Cafe. A good attendance was welcomed by secretary Ann Stodart.

Ann was then going to meet up with our “new” member the next day, and Evelyn Dyer was presented with her paperwork, to be able to Volunteer.

Rosters had to have a bit of a jiggle, as a couple of volunteers are going on holiday, but as usual this was not a hard task. At the meeting it was noted we had some unwell clients, so they are wished a speedy recovery.

The shopping bags that are used to put in the frozen meals, were kindly donated by “Produce Cartons” – so thank you so much, and thank you to David Stodart for his work in that field. A special thank you to David who goes out of his way on many occasions to help out, it is much appreciated.

During the week all the “cooler” bags were labelled to make it much easier to find the clients meals when delivering. It has been noted Two Wells Neighbourhood Watch and Blue Light Disco Group have donated some money to our branch to buy some new first aid kits, they will be bought soon, and a big thank you for the fantastic donation.

Ann obtained the Adelaide Plains Council vouchers for Volunteer Week and distributed them amongst volunteers, so a big thank you to Adelaide Plains Council for recognising volunteers in our town.

A mid year luncheon is to be held on June 23 at the Black Smith Inn, One Tree Hill, thank you Ann and David for organising this event.

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer (it is very rewarding), please phone secretary Ann Stodart on 0407 393 305 or if you would like to have meals delivered to you, please contact head office on 1800 854 453.