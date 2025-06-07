Derby Day comes to Two Wells

Jarrad Delaney

Two Wells Oval turned into a day at the races as Ladies Day returned for 2025. An annual fundraiser for Two Wells Football and Netball Sporting Club, this year saw the event take on a Derby Day theme, with attendees encouraged to dress to a horse racing theme.

About 80 tickets were sold for this year’s event, with many people coming dressed as jockeys, in their race going best, with even vets, bookies and strappers making an appearance.

The marquee was once again set up for the event, where the ladies enjoyed a view of the game from the bowling club end of the A Grade game between Two Wells and United.

There were even some horse racing on the field when play had paused. Overall, it was another enjoyable event for the ladies at Two Wells.