St Vincent de Paul generosity shared

Pamela Duncan

TWO WELLS PROBUS

Monday, May 26 saw Anne Arbon, president of the Two Wells Probus Club, welcome everyone. It was a particularly cool and turned into a very wet

morning at the monthly meeting.

It was a great scene looking out onto the beautifully manicured greens from the Two Wells Bowling Club windows. Anne welcomed member Val Quinlan and also Anne McInerney and Adriann Roberts, and some Red Cross members as visitors.

Judith Lamont read the minutes of the last meeting. Anne wished Stephen Cummins a “Happy birthday” for June 4, Irene Giannikos handed out a super puzzle book featuring crosswords, word search, code cracker, sudoku and trivia – enough to keep everyone busy on a wet and cold day

or week etc.

The Lucky Door Prize was then drawn with Irene Giannikos the winner and the Lucky Squares won by Lorraine Applebee and Dawn Slater. Pamela Duncan spoke about the Cancer Council’s Biggest Morning Tea being held on the Friday, June 13, featuring a trading table, sausage sizzle, pancakes, crafts etc.

Welcoming anyone that could to be able to help or just come along for the social interaction on the day, all funds going to the Cancer Council. A quick morning tea was then served up and all returned to their chairs with Anne Arbon presenting the guest speaker, Therese Branch from St Vincent de Paul Society, who has been employed for 15 years in the Mens’ and Womens’ Crisis Centre.

Therese gave us a “quick” overview of St. Vincent de Paul, op shops (Vinnies) – 35 which provide 60 to 70 per cent of income, with 1000 volunteers.

The Mens’ Crisis Centre has been operating for 60 years. Womens’ domestic violence – includes children/trauma, is a high security priority.

Therese is involved in home assistance, assisting with food vouchers, goods, pay bills etc.

Therese went on to talk about “Fred’s Van”, which has been operating in the city for 30 years, corner of Gawler Place and Wakefield Street, opening each might at 7pm with more than 50 to 100 people per night.

They serve sausages, pasta/curry, sandwiches, fruit and drinks. Salisbury has an inside service, with seating and knives and forks and people find this very respectful – they never turn people away and have many regulars.

There is a laundry service with no names, to be respectful. Elizabeth offer similar to Salisbury, but also give a bag of food to take home, with a lot of volunteers needed to organise.

Elizabeth and Salisbury are open one night per week. There is no government funding for Fred’s Van operations. Anne Arbon then presented Therese with a bakery voucher for her very enlightening talk.

Anne McInerney took over as guest speaker as Therese had to leave. Anne spoke about her involvement and how they she volunteers on a Sunday once every four weeks.

Fred’s Van is now located in the Old Institute at Salisbury – Evelyn Dyer, Stephen and Maxine Cummins also volunteer. Anne spoke about regular clients come to meet up, they check on each other etc.

Anne spoke about her involvement is now mainly in the kitchen area – and how they have to coordinate the making of meals, packing, getting in fresh food – a mammoth task. It was then time to finish the meeting.

Probus will be holding a “special” meeting on June 23 to discuss the “Constitution”, but a guest speaker will also be attending, so please come along and enjoy a very social morning out.

Fourth Monday of the month, starting at 10am and finishing at 12 noon – please contact Anne Arbon for any further information, on 0438 854 441.