Biggest Morning Tea … in the afternoon

Pamela Duncan

Well, what a fantastic afternoon on Thursday, June 19. Uniting Friends Group held its monthly meeting as a fundraising event, with the funds raised going towards Pamela Duncan’s Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea, which was held on Friday, June 13 in the morning.

Rae Wilson organised the Uniting Friends Biggest Morning Tea in an afternoon event, and with the help of her two daughters, Trace and Jo did an amazing job of catering, setting up, arranging the table decorations and chairs.

It was great to see Trace who is down from Darwin, visiting her family. Special thanks also to Robin Trevilyan for bringing the flowers.

Rae welcomed everyone and mentioned it is the 30th birthday of the Cancer Council Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea, and the third year Uniting Friends has added its support for this fundraiser.

Rae mentioned “why do we have this event”. Three words: 1. RESEARCH – it has increased the survival rates from 49 per cent in the 1980s to 71 per cent today.

2. PREVENTION – one third of all cancers can be prevented, with cancer prevention, being one of the most effective ways they can create a cancer free future. Funds raised from Australia Biggest Morning Tea are helping to empower Australians to reduce their cancer risk by funding world leading prevention campaigns. Cancer prevention isn’t just for adults ie. “Sunsmart School” and the “Early Childhood programs”.

3. SUPPORT – this little event is to help. So on behalf of all cancer victims thank you much for coming today. By doing so, you have shown generosity, love, and compassion for those people of all ages who are experiencing and fighting their health problems.

Rae then introduced Malcolm Wilson who gave out a Scramble Letters Puzzle Quiz. It did not take long for some very quick person(s) to solve the puzzles – some even grouped together to try and “win” – a box of chocolates too!

After that afternoon tea was served, and heard that some did not even have lunch knowing what the afternoon tea would be like. It was no disappointment, with a fantastic spread of sandwiches, pies, sausage rolls, cakes, slices etc.

Just to add to the afternoon, there was a small trading table, selling crafts, slices, sausage rolls, and plants. A generous amount of $235 was raised – so a big thank you to all involved.

Pamela Duncan mentioned the Friday Morning Tea had raised $1007.36. UPDATE – with all extra donations an amount of $1501 has been raised.

If anyone would like to donate, it is not to late – just go to the Facebook page. If anyone is interested in coming along to the Uniting Friends Group, they meet every third Thursday of the month, in the Uniting Church Hall starting at 1.30pm, both women and men welcome, this is a free event, concluding with afternoon tea.

Please contact Rae Wilson on 0405 158 121 for any further information.