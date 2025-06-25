Jamestown students shine on stage

Harry Mead

Jamestown Community School (JCS) held its annual Arts Evening in a celebration of creativity and performance, showcasing the talents of R–8 students.

The evening began with a warm welcome before transitioning into a series of class and group performances. Families, staff, and community members filled the gym, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Students from each year level had the chance to shine on stage through music, drama, and movement. There were a total of seven class performances, including a hip hop dance battle, the Macarena and YMCA, and some ABBA.

Individual performances were undertaken by Ruby Ramsdall and Zoe Rattley on piano, and Oscar Hammat on guitar. JCS principal Jess Hounsell said the atmosphere was buzzing with excitement and pride.

“Students were a mix of nervous and energised backstage, but once on stage, their confidence and joy were evident,” she said.

“The crowd was incredibly supportive and were beaming with pride at every performance.

“There was a strong sense of community and celebration throughout the evening.”

Ms Hounsell said events like the Arts Evening were important for the students as they fostered confidence, resilience, and creativity.

“Performing gives students a chance to take risks, express themselves, and feel proud of their efforts in front of a supportive audience,” she said.

“For many, it was their first time in front of a crowd, and giving them that opportunity builds courage and lifelong memories.”

Ms Hounsell said the turnout from families, friends, and the wider community was a real highlight from the night.

“Another standout was the students’ confidence and willingness to give it a go,” she said.

“The whole night was a true reflection of what happens when students are encouraged to take risks and shine.”