SWAP Shop provides $38,000 in grants

Balaklava SWAP Shop has presented the latest round of of its annual Community Grants, with $38,000 shared across local community groups ranging from sport clubs, community halls and educational facilities among others.

Administered through Balaklava Church of Christ Community Care Inc and the SWAP Shop, the grants aim to support Balaklava and surrounds communities by funding community projects that add to thriving, sustainable communities.

Each year eligible organisations are invited to apply for up to $5000 to help with community focused projects.

The 2025 recipients are: Adelaide Plains Giants Little Athletics Club, Avon District Hall Inc, Balaklava Community Children’s Centre, Balaklava Dalkey Agriculture Society, Balaklava Courthouse Gallery, Balaklava Golf Club, Balaklava High School, Balaklava Kindergym and Toy Library, Balaklava Library, Balaklava Men’s Shed, Balaklava Museum Inc, Balaklava Primary School (Parent Coordinating Committee), Balaklava Sports Shooting Club, Balaklava Town Hall Management Committee, Halbury Emmaus Campsite, Hummocks-Watchman Eagles Football and Netball Club, Jubilee Women’s Conference, Mothers Encouragement Group, Nantawarra Community Hall, Our Children Our Community and Owen Bowling Club.

Congratulations to all the latest grant recipients.