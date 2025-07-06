Quarry visit for Spalding Primary students

On Thursday, June 26, Spalding Primary School students participated in a four wheel drive tour through the Spalding Quarry.

Owner Russell Schmidt explained to the students how the quarry operates and answered many questions about explosives, tonnes delivered, its future, how much money he makes and one of the students even asked if he would consider selling it to him.

Employee and organiser of the tour, Beth Redden gifted each student with a gift bag made up of a sticker, chocolates and a construction toy, which was a big hit with everyone who attended.