‘What is Probus?’ No, question is ‘What is Rostrum?’

Pamela Duncan

President of Probus, Anne Arbon, welcomed everyone present including Robin Trevilyan and Pieter Solomon, Members of Rotary Playford which has now wound up.

It was also good to see Val Quinlan after an absence. It was also noted that a few members are not well, and Anne passed on best wishes from Probus, wishing them better health and a speedy recovery.

Ann then asked Pamela Duncan to give a report on how the Biggest Morning Tea went. Pamela was excited to announce more than $1500 was raised, including from a trading table, sausage sizzle, raffle, and Uniting Friends’ Biggest Morning Tea event in the afternoon.

Ann then asked Irene Giannikos to speak about the Probus Constitution. Irene spoke about the constitution and how it had to be recorded correctly and asked for the raising of hands if in agreeance of changes.

Ann spoke about how much work is involved in changing the Constitution and how there is still a lot of work to be done, and thanked Irene for all the work she is doing towards this.

Lucky door prize this month went to Shirley Findlay, and Lucky Squares to Judith Lamont and Irene Giannikos. Morning tea was then served and when everyone returned to their seats, Ann introduced special guest speaker Helen Bowen (special friend of Pamela Duncan) to talk about Rostrum.

What is Rostrum? That was the question that was being asked.

Helen then introduced herself and the start of joining Rostrum after retiring from the workforce and not knowing what to do. She spoke about 1. speaking, 2. meeting management and 3. leadership.

The goal is to help members improve their speaking and meeting skills through regular practise at club meetings. Members support each other and trained coaches give constructive feed back to improve your skills and find your authentic voice.

Nominated as President of Rostrum, Helen decided to investigate its 100 year history – what Rostrum is, how it got started and showed us, through a Powerpoint display, with Sidney Wicks who established Rostrum.

The first Women franchise – Mary Lee – was an important person who impacted on Helen personally. Helen went on to say how Covid, via Zoom – has created speaking with others – ie. family members that live interstate etc, meetings that all can participate without having to leave home.

Rostrum a not for pProfit organisation and is not affiliated with any political or religious group. With 72 clubs in Australia, 1000 active members and 2000 Voice of Youth students.

Voice of Youth is a national speaking competition which provides an excellent opportunity for secondary school students to gain experience and confidence in expressing their views and communicating a message.

Helen then asked who would we like invite as a dinner guest and why. Del Applebee mentioned a gentleman who she knew years ago, and that started a snowball effect because a few others knew this person and all had the same or similar tale to tell. It was very interesting.

Ann then presented Helen with a “thank you” voucher, and then closed the meeting. It was nice to see some members, including Helen went to the Tavern Hotel for lunch.

Next meeting will be on Monday 28 July, with guest speaker Kaity Sharp from Cancer Council SA, so please come along. Contact Anne Arbon on 0438 854 441 for further information.