‘Wúnderbar’ breakfast for Spalding students

Spalding Primary School students enjoyed a cultural start to the day as part of their German studies recently.

On Thursday, 26 June, students arrived early to school to indulge in a full traditional German Weekend breakfast, which celebrated the end of a term’s language learning on German foods and meal times.

Students were encouraged to ask for their breakfast in German, with German teacher April Matters and staff preparing and serving fresh orange juice, pancakes, muesli, fruit and yoghurt, danish pastries, bacon and the winning dish, large salty pretzels.

Overall it was a wúnderbar (wonderful) morning for all involved.