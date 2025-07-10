Maggies enjoy Ladies Day

Jarrad Delaney

Saturday was a day for the ladies of Mallala Netball Club to get together an enjoy the footy, and a drink or two with the club’s annual Ladies Day event.

The day’s netball games were shuffled to allow for all to be complete before the A Grade footy began, after which netballers, past and present, gathered in a marquee on the sidelines where nibbles and drinks were available.

Altogether 50 tickets were sold for this year’s event, which served as a fundraiser for the netball club, with free entry for sponsors.

Food was donated by the netball girls, with eskies contributed by the Mallala Hotel and alcohol from the netball club, with some donations from Leeanne Work.

Overall there was a lighthearted vibe as the Maggies wound down after the day’s netball matches, as well as enjoying the site of Mallala’s 57-point win against Hummcoks-Watchman Eagles.