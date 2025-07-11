Fellowship goes teal for ovarian cancer cause

Elizabeth Warnes – Fellowship President

Teal was the colour of the day when Owen Women’s Christian Fellowship hosted an afternoon tea to raise funds for ovarian cancer.

Owen Community Church Hall was decorated with balloons and a display of teal items ranging from bridesmaid dresses, pillbox hats from the 60s, Port Power rugs, scarves, jewellery and grocery boxes.

Some beautiful gifts were presented for the raffle and a lucky door prize added to the chance to win. Table cloths had been especially made in delicate teal colours to highlight the theme.

The Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation is celebrating 25 years of existence. As little government funding is received, they are appreciative of any money donated to fund research into early diagnosis and ways to improve longevity of those women diagnosed with this form of cancer.

About 30 men and women ventured out on a very cold, wet and windy day, but all were so grateful for the rain falling down.

It was a happy afternoon and almost $1000 will be sent to the foundation to support the cause.