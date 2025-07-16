Red Cross holds Christmas in July

Pamela Duncan

The Rising Sun Hotel at Port Wakefield was the venue for the Two Wells Red Cross ‘Christmas in July’ Luncheon on Tuesday, 1 July.

The Rhotel generously supports the Red Cross in selling raffle tickets whenever there is a raffle, so in appreciation the members of Red Cross chose to have their annual luncheon at this venue.

It was a great turnout of members and some partners, and with car pooling it was a very social event. Everyone was greeted with a drink (included in the cost of the meal, which was very reasonable) and eventually everyone was seated.

The tables were suitably decorated with a Christmas theme. Just before the meal was delivered Judy Heaslip welcomed everyone present, mentioning a few apologies.

Judy also welcomed Jenny Tiller as a guest, as Jenny now lives in Two Wells and is a member of the Long Plains Red Cross Branch. Judy then announced that she had organised a small raffle to be drawn on the day with quite a few gift baskets to be won.

Treasurer Chris Hill mentioned the bank balance had not changed since our last meeting, so no need for any further report. The waiter was a very happy friendly chap and then delivered the very hot plate full of beautiful roast veggies, roast pork and roast lamb.

Soon after finishing the main meal, the raffle was then drawn, with Ann Stodart, Pamela Duncan, Jenny Tiller Yolanda Cannizzaro and few other each picking out a gift. An amount of $72 was raised from the raffle.

After a bit more socialising, a very delicious dessert was then served. A very special guest then arrived! Certainly not Father Christmas, but a

very jolly lad in a very colourful woollen Christmas top and denim shorts and sunglasses – very suitably attired.

He was very social and seemed to know everyone. A very enjoyable afternoon was had and eventually had to make there way back home.

The next Red Cross Meeting will be held on the first Tuesday of the month, being Tuesday, 5 August in the Catholic Church Hall, starting at 1pm including afternoon tea.

Anyone is welcome to attend, and if wanting any further information, please ring Judy Heaslip on 0417 852 059 or Di Henwood on 0487 050 487. Di will be back from holidays, and will chair this meeting, while Judy will be going on holidays.

Ps. An invitation is extended to all Red Cross members and friends to join the Uniting Friends Meeting on 17 July in the Uniting Church Hall at 1.30pm to hear speaker; Sue Dugan, Adelaide Plains Council Community Development Officer.