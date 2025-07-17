Clare Rotary hold Handover at Sevenhill

Clare Rotary Club held its annual Handover at the Sevenhill Hotel for lunch on Saturday, 12 July.

It was attended by Rotarians and guests from Peterborough, Maitland, Kadina and Adelaide, and included Member for Frome Penny Pratt MP, who acted as master of ceremonies for the event and Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council Mayor Allana Aughey OAM, who proposed the toast to Rotary International, which was very moving and involved elephants and bicycles.

This was responded to by Marie-Louise Lees, past District Governor for Rotary District 9510.

The Rotary Club awarded special Service Awards during the handover, one to Monica Trengove for her services to the annual Art Show, and two others to members Hermann Weber and Jim Scott for their tireless service across many years.

Outgoing president, Ian Howlett supplied a run down of the numerous activities the Rotary Club has been involved in during the past year, including the Art Show, Chatswood parking bay, support for farmers, a Minecraft LAN (Local Area Network) and the DV Safephone project among others.

He also thanked the Rotarians for all of their efforts in what was a productive year. Mr Howlett is succeeded as president by Glenys Pierce of Watervale, who outlined some of the activities she believed would be part of the club’s service work during her time as president.

Ms Pierce thanked all those who attended and wished them safe travels home.