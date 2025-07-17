Joyful addition to Balaklava corner

Jarrad Delaney

Balaklava and Districts Lions Club has welcomed an addition to a welcoming garden area on Gwy Terrace, which also pays tribute to a dedicated community member who cared for the area over many years.

More than 30 years ago the Lions Club, together with the local Garden Club, started a project on the corner of Gwy Terrace and Wallace Street, which became Federation Corner and includes a welcome sign and mosaic wall for people to view coming into the town.

Nearby resident Joy Maxwell had been involved with establishing the Federation Corner space, and over the years she regularly watered and cared for the garden, while her grandson Chad helped to spread bark and water it too.

Mrs Maxwell had discussed with Lions how a bench would be a welcome addition to the garden space years before. Lions Club member Kossie Chegwin said she spoke to the garden club about a bench being at Federation Corner, but there would be a pleasant surprise as Wakefield Regional Council staff helped by restoring a seat and installing it in the space, as well as creating a path to it.

On top of this, a plaque has been installed on the bench which pays tribute to Mrs Maxwell for her help in maintaining the Federation Wall Garden for 24 years.

Kossie would also surprise Mrs Maxwell with a morning tea and arranged family to meet Joy Maxwell and Adrian Shepherd to reveal the bench and plaque last month. Everyone enjoyed reading the stories on the federation tiles on the wall.

The Lions Club has thanked the garden and maintenance staff who now manage the garden.