Start thinking about Twinkling

It is normal to celebrate ‘Christmas in July’, and Plains Community Group is encouraging people to start thinking about their Christmas light displays as the The Twinkling returns to the Adelaide Plains later this year.

The Twinkling is a light display competition open to anyone across the Adelaide Plains Council area, including individuals, families, businesses and organisations, which is free to enter.

For the PCG, the aim of The Twinkling is to bring cheer and joy to people across the Adelaide Plains at Christmas time, brighten the local communities, attract people to townships to view the light displays and have everyone interacting positively with each other.

There are also opportunities to win monetary prizes in various categories, usually between $25-100, as well as an overall winner.

These categories include Business, Enlightenment (for schools, childcare, youth groups, churches, recreational establishments etc), House, Neighbours (for two houses next to each other or across the road) and Themed (an overall theme to your display, including musical).

Other categories include Best Town Tree, and Best Community Group.

People are encouraged to choose a category (one only), fill in an application form available y the end of September on the PCG Facebook page, submit your one entry and then create your display.

Judging will take place on 30 November and on 1 and 2 December. Prizes will be presented at the Twinkling Launch, set to take place at the Village Green in Two Wells on Friday, 5 December.

People are encouraged to keep their displays up for at least four weekends in December for people to enjoy in the lead up to Christmas.

Anyone wanting to find out more are encouraged to contact PCG president Anna White on jathedeabos@gmail.com, or visit the group’s website at www.theplainscommunitygroup