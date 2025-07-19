New Two Wells group up and running

Jarrad Delaney

A local couple have started a new club in the Two Wells community, one promoting physical activity and social interaction.

Tessa and Jarrad Littler started the Two Wells Running Club last month, which has invited community members to join in a walk or run along a set route around the town.

Mrs Littler said the group came together following the birth of her youngest daughter, Ruby about seven weeks ago.

“We had this baby and we wanted to have some motivation, and neighbours around us said they would like some motivation,” she said.

“I have a Certificate III and IV in Fitness and we just love the community atmosphere here, and thought it would be a great way to meet new people.”

The first run took place on 15 June, which saw participants starting at the Two Wells Oval and heading up Old Port Wakefield Road and around the Liberty Estate, before heading back to the oval.

Recently the club travelled down a second route, once again starting from the oval and then walking around the Eden Estate. Each time participants would gather together for coffee afterwards.

Mrs Littler said they have had about 15 people already coming through, an average of 6-7 for each session.

She said they would post the route on the Two Wells Running Club Facebook page, with people allowed to go at their own pace. For the Littlers, it is getting community members involved in physical activity, as well as socialising with community members.

“Also being free, it’s something people don’t have to stress about financially,” she said.

“We’ve had a few people from other areas take part too.”

Mr and Mrs Littler are inviting people to join them for their next session, and invite people to visit the Two Wells Running Club Facebook page to find out more.