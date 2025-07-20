Green addition to Two Wells main street

A portion of Old Port Wakefield Road in Two Wells has received some green additions, with some jacaranda trees being planted recently.

Two Wells Regional Action Team (TWRAT) has driven the planting of the trees, thanks to a $3000 contribution coupled with a $3000 grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

TWRAT selected jacarandas from an Adelaide Plains Council list of preferred trees, and because there were already those types of trees on that portion of the road.

For TWRAT, the jacaranda trees with their purple blooms will brighten the entrance to the town centre during spring, as well as providing shade and help to improve air quality. While the trees do drop flowers, they do not drop leaves.

Local contractor Sean Haydon from Northern Bushcare Services provided his services to plant the trees.

TWRAT says the project is not just about planting trees, but also about growing community spirit as together they would care for the trees as they grow, helping to water, protect and nurture them for future generations.