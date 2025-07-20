Mallala RSL welcomes Vietnam vets for lunch

Jarrad Delaney

Mallala RSL Sub Branch opened its doors to a group of Vietnam veterans for its monthly Community Lunch on Sunday.

The RSL holds its Community Lunch on the third Sunday of every month, and for July it welcomed a group of National Servicemen who had served in the Vietnam War, and members of the Vietnam Veterans Association at Edinburgh.

Guests enjoyed a lunch of roast beef and vegetables, which was followed by a choice of three desserts. Altogether about 45 people attended the luncheon, including volunteers.

Afterwards, guests were treated with a tour of the Mallala Musuem.

Mallala RSL Sub Branch president Joanna Grotto the luncheon was supported thanks to Department of Human Resources through Adelaide Plains Council, which subsidised everyone’s lunch for the day.

She said the luncheon came together as a couple association members had visited the luncheons each months.

“Malcolm (Kruss) and a couple of the group came every month for the community lunch on the third Sunday of every month, and the Vietnam Veterans Association were looking for a place to go for lunch,” she said.

Association branch president Barry Filsell, who served in the Vietnam War in 1970/71 said the reception he and other members received was “absolutely brilliant”, as they were welcomed with open arms.

He said association members had previously visited a country RSL Sub Branch at Port Pirie, and it was always good to head out to see how local war heritage was honoured.

“It’s great to see small towns (like Mallala) are taking care of their heritage and military history,” he said.

This year marks 50 years since the fall of Saigon on 30 April, 1975, which saw the fall of the South Vietnam Government and the end of the Vietnam War.

Mr Filsell said for veterans like himself, it was good to see public attitudes towards them had changed in the past 50 years.

National Service Association Para District Sub Branch president Geoff Reichstein also attended the luncheon and also shared his positive reaction to their welcome.

“A lot of (the veterans) will be coming back here for lunch,” he said.

Ms Grotto said this luncheon was a continuation of Mallala RSL Sub Branch’s efforts to build on its work and reputation in honouring all veterans.

She thanked Adelaide Plains Council and Department of Human Resources for their support.