Bombers honour premiership past

Jarrad Delaney

Hamley Bridge celebrated past premiership glory in football and netball at home on Saturday.

In 1995, Hamley Bridge enjoyed a very successful season on the netball court, making the grand finals in four of the senior grades and winning premierships in A1 against Two Wells, A2 against Two Wells and A3 against Long Plains.

As the Bombers hosted Long Plains for the day’s matches, a small marquee was set up where people could enjoy nibbles and drinks, catered by Felicity Hams from Wasleys.

Also on display were skirts and bibs from the period, with the old red tartan design, as well as newspaper clippings and memorabilia. The set up allowed past players to come together, relax, enjoy a bite to eat and a drop to drink, and reminisce about past years.

Mary McKenzie was A1 and A2 coach in 1995 and was among the attendees on the day. McKenzie said the occasion in 1995 was a significant one as the club had come close a few times leading up to it.

“It was significant for the club because we had some tough years and we had been building and building, and the girls managed to do it,” she said.

McKenzie still comes to Hamley Bridge games now and then, still loving country sport and the continued development of players across all grades.

McKenzie had been involved in Hamley Bridge Netball Club across a period of about 50 years, with breaks during that period. She said it was great to see the club honour its past and keep its doors open for past players and members.

“It’s good the juniors know what they’re aiming for, and senior players too,” she said.

Meanwhile Hamley Bridge Football Club held its Past Players Day, which this year invited players from the Bombers’ Reserves premiership team from 1985.

That grand final saw Hamley Bridge defeat United 11.6-72 to 2.8-20, and on Saturday the players watched the modern day Bombers record 62 and 76 point wins in A Grade and Reserves respectively against United.

The club welcomed about 40-50 past players and sponsors to the day, which gave a chance to reunite, enjoy lunch and reminisce about footy memories.

Club president James Peters said it was great the current teams could put on a great display for the past players to watch, and the Past Players Day continued to get bigger each year.

“It’s always great to welcome past players and supporters,” he said.