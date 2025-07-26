Magical school holiday fun

Pamela Duncan

On Thursday 10 July, in th first week of school holidays, Adelaide Plains Library hosted cchool aged children to join in at the Uniting Church Hall for Boxercise or Move It Body Mind Play Grow, which was this energetic event set to music.

The kids also designed some of the session to put everyone to work.

On Tuesday, 15 July in the second week of the school holidays, the library once again hosted school Aged children in the Uniting Church Hall for “Mickster the Trickster”. This was entertaining for parents/grandparents/carers and of course the children.

Mickster was a very talkative and energetic “Trickster” that had all fascinated by his quick moves, who lost his towel, he looked everywhere for it, but not on the top of his head!

Mickster had a very tricky donut that kept disappearing. He made a dog from a balloon and popped up with a “dove”. Mickster had the audience enthralled and even asked for a couple of volunteers to help him, but he managed to keep getting their names mixed up.

It was a very entertaining session, and afterwards he invited everyone to come and meet the very special “Dove”. For a couple of very lucky children, he actually got the dove out of its cage and let them hold it – it was a very special moment for them.

Thank you for the Adelaide Plains Council Library for putting on these sessions, and I am sure will be looking forward to the next school holidays for more entertainment.