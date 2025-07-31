Tiger tales of glory days shared

Jarrad Delaney

United Football Club and Long Plains Netball Club once again invited past premiership players and club champions, along with club sponsors to come together to socialise and celebrate at the annual Sponsors and Past Players Day at Long Plains on Saturday.

For the home game against Hummocks-Watchman Eagles, a marque was set up next to the clubrooms as about 60 people gathered to enjoy nibbles and drinks, catch up and enjoy the modern day United Tigers play proudly in the black and gold.

It was also an occasion to remember past glory, as the event also marked the reunions of members of several previous premiership teams.

This included the memorable 1995 A Grade premiership, the second in the club’s history since the merger between Dublin and Long Plains in 1964. Following consecutive grand final losses to Mallala and Balaklava, United finally broke through to defeat Hamley Bridge and win their first premiership since 1982. Ian Brown, who coached all those grand finals, was among the day’s attendees.

It was also the anniversary of the 2005 Reserves premiership, which was won on home turf at Long Plains against Two Wells. Two of the players from that grand final team, Ben Pym and current Reserves coach James Rundle, also played on Saturday in the Reserves against the Eagles.

Also celebrated on the day were the Junior Colts premierships of 1985 and 2005, as well as the Long Plains netball premierships of 1985 (A1) and 1995 (C1).

The day was also about the football and netball clubs sharing their thanks to their sponsors, which help keep the heart beating at all country sports clubs, with sponsors coming from as far as Goondiwindi, Queensland.

The club has thanked all sponsors, and past players who attended the day.