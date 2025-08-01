Building success at camera club

Dean Manderson

Our judge Brad Hodge felt that the Clare Camera Club had the solid foundations that led to successful photos. As such he awarded a good number of awards for our ‘Buildings’ Competition.

However one or two of the buildings had a bit of a lean which needed straightening but this is easily done with editing programs.

The August 1 subject is ‘Night’. We are now meeting at 7.30pm in the red brick building behind the Clare Uniting Church. You are welcome to drop in and see our work.

Further inquiries to Dianne Stevenson 8842 3872.

RESULTS

Set Subject ‘Buildings’

Set Top: ‘Holowiliena Station’ by Lynne Robinson.

Set Runner Up: ‘All in a row’ by Glenda Cornwill.

Honour: Lynne Robinson 1, Glenda Cornwill 1, Ian Trengove 1, Dianne Stevenson 1, Pam Griffin 1, Jenny Reid 1.

Merit: Lynne Robinson 2, Janet Paterson 2, Jenny Reid 1, Ian Trengove 1, Len Scott 1, Dianne Stevenson 1.

Open

Open Top: ‘Outback history’ by Lynne Robinson.

Open Runner Up: ‘Water Lily’ Glenda Cornwill.

Honour: Ian Trengove 3, Lynne Robinson 2, Len Scott 2, Jenny Reid 1, Peter Cumic 1, Pam Griffin 1, Glenda Cornwill 1.

Merit: Glenda Cornwill 2, Jenny Reid 2, Lynne Robinson 1, Dianne Stevenson 1, Janet Paterson 1, Regie Grey 1.