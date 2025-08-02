Seafood bowls over at Mallala

Jarrad Delaney

Mallala Bowling Club held a social event which brought seafood and bowls together on Sunday.

The club held a Seafood Day which put a twist on the Christmas in July idea, featuring staples of the Australian Christmas table.

About 80 bowlers gathered for the event from across the state, including from Wallaroo, Port Vincent, Semaphore, Modbury, Waikerie and Eudunda.

Bowlers played three games of 10 ends, with a winning team determined at the end of the day. A highlight was a seafood lunch, which included trays of prawns from SA King Prawns as well as salmon, cooked by Rob Shepherd who provided his chef services for the day.

The day was the brainchild of club vice president Andrew Parsons, who said while the traditional idea of Christmas was to have roast turkey, pork or even chicken, in Australia seafood was becoming more of a festive staple.

“Usually we have an event in July, so this is my version of what an alternative Christmas is July would look like,” he said.

While the winter chill was certainly felt, with bowlers rugging up for all three games, but it was overall a great day for bowls and an event that was enjoyed by all who participated.