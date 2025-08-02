Warumpi Band’s Neil Murray heads to Burra

Maverick award-winning songman, Neil Murray is heading to Burra Bowling Club this Sunday, 3 August.

Murray was a founding member of the pioneering Warumpi Band, which gave Australia such iconic songs as ‘Blackfella/Whitefella‘ and ‘My Island Home‘.

The Warumpi Band’s first release, ‘Big Name, No Blankets‘, was recorded 40 years ago – The band formed in the desert community of Papunya, featuring Sammy Butcher, Gordon Butcher (deceased), George

Burrawanga (deceased), alongside Neil.

Since those halcyon days, he has released a string of remarkable solo albums, yielding songs such as Good Light In Broome, Broken Land and Lights of Hay.

Latest album ‘The Telling‘ was reviewed by Rhythms magazine as “singular and powerful…another fine collection befitting his immense reputation and legacy”.

Widely covered, Neil Murray’s songs are diverse and influential and in concert he always captivates and inspires.

Don’t miss seeing Neil Murray in intimate solo mode, performing landmark songs from a four decade career at the Burra Bowling Club on Sunday, beginning at 3pm.

Neil will perform The Hills of Burra, written after his first visit to the nationally heritage-listed village and home of the Burra Charter in 2017.

Plains Producer has five tickets to give away. Contact Leanne Mashford to claim yours. Maximum two per person and first in first served. Call 8862 1977.