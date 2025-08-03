‘Riters present literary awards

Jonathan Hawkins-Clarke

This year’s Laura Literary Awards presentation was at Gilbert White Hall in Gladstone on 19 July at 2pm. The Laura Literary Award 2025 Book was available for sale at the Hall.

Laura Literary Awards have been presented to the deserving entrants, a publication of winning entries has been compiled and distributed, and an enjoyable afternoon of celebration was held in Gladstone.

We were privileged to have talks by authors Gary Fradd and Ali Cobby Eckermann during the event.

The coordination of this national competition would not be possible without the contribution of more than 30 local residents who gave their time and expertise to judge more than 280 manuscripts, and Rocky River ‘Riters sincerely thank these people.

We would also like to thank all the sponsors for the competition, especially our local member of parliament, Geoff Brock MP. Entries are received from adult authors and poets and from students ranging in age from 5 to 18 years from all states in Australia.

Very few local entries are received each year, so we would like to encourage authors in this region, young and older, to think about entering a piece of work next year.

The book reading for June was “My Brilliant Career” by Myles Franklin. Words chosen by members from their readings for the month were simulacra, libertarian, epicure, eviscerated, scrimble scramble, hakea and pugnacious.

Quotes were “The kitchen table is where life happens, whether it’s between the mouthfuls or in the silences”, “Success is the child of perseverence. It cannot be coaxed or bribed. Pay the price and it is yours”, “Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes” and “A sure way to make your old car run better is to look up the price of a new model.”

Rocky River ‘Riters’ meetings are in Gladstone the second Friday of every month. Please contact us for meeting information. Our next meeting will be on 8 August 8 at 9.30am.

The creative writing meetings are on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Diocesan Hall in Gladstone. The next session will be Saturday, 23 August. Sessions run from 10am to 12 noon with shared lunch.

Please contact us if you are interested in joining our group, call 0417 849 441.

Go to Rocky River ‘Riters’ website: rockyriverriters.club, here you will find access to the Laura Literary Awards and to our members’ writing showcase.

Happy reading and writing.