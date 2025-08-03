Two Wells residents needs addressed

Pamela Duncan

Two Wells Uniting Friends met in the Uniting Church Hall on Thursday, 17 July. Rae welcomed everyone then Malcolm Wilson opened the meeting with a short prayer It was great to see so many in attendance, with representatives from Red Cross and Probus clubs as well.

Rae introduced Adelaide Plains Council community development officer Sue Dugan, who then spoke about the needs of Two Wells residents.

What would we do if we could do anything?

– Exercise classes in Two Wells. Need for gentle exercise with strengthening capacity to support seniors balance. Simple – no forms and lengthy documents to complete to attend.

– IT – digital literacy. Basic classes and informal drop-in learning options. Frustration shown as access to most things require connecting to a website, downloading information, using social media – constant referring to go online. Comments of the helpful library people but would like more semi-formal opportunities to share information and learn. Discussed options of developing a space where people could meet regularly/weekly and share knowledge, with formal learning on specific topics at times.

– Music. Open but not wholly thought through before now, offering a come-n-try sessions for ukulele (some spoke of examples of where this was working well in other places), keyboards, or drumming, but definitely not recorders!

– Arts and craft. Many open to exploring learning new skills and bringing out the social side of these activities. Would like to see something ongoing, with special interest options held every now and then.

– Author talks. Many spoke strongly of the enjoyment in attending these events in the past and are missing there being none for the past year.

– Gardening talks. Would like to see demonstrations and sharing of information from experts in their fields.

– Guest speaker, author or gardening talks. Every three months with an annual schedule showing upcoming events.

– Services. Having more services based in Two Wells, reducing the need for transport and to leave the area.

– Pool. Swimming and water aerobics/activities. Questions arose over what was happening with the pool at Virginia.

– Day trips enthusiastically supported. Excursions to be semi-formal with the ability to branch off on your own amongst a range of activities – see nature, coffee shops, outdoor walks, perusing shops and venues. Examples given was Monarto Zoo (can remain in own bus), One Tree Hill, Barossa. Happy to attend mystery tours each month. Many liked the option for an all day tour.

Transport:

– No local bus or train services are a major barrier to attending local and out of area activities and services. Discussions arose on how many locals used to rely on the train for work and social participation, and how much this would make a difference if available again. Talk led to working with Riverlea, Virginia, and what options could link across surrounding town spaces in order to increase local access.

– Driving can be an issue. Access to transport means independence and ability to attend more activities. Limited transport means locals cannot access activities outside of Two Wells, therefore the need for local activities increases. Discussions arose around some people having no issues with independently driving to other towns and venues, while still having the preference to attend local programs and services, but availability was the limiting factor.

– Current community car access was proving futile for many where booking the car (no matter how much notice) enquiry showed the car already booked. Discussions arose over the new community transport service and the hope for more accessibility. Bookings were typically for appointments and many were happy to share rides for aligning destinations. Strong message as to the current service not near to meeting the demand, with residents despairing and giving up on trying to book.

– Community bus. A need for ramp access and/or assistance to use the ramp or this mode of transport becomes a barrier to participation.

Is there anything that prevents people from attending venues and activities in bordering towns?

Responses were many were happy to go as it all depended on what the activity was. Special guest speakers, new activities not tried before, or friends are going can be all that will make their decision.

Weekends

Discussions arose over social/learning sessions in the Village Green. Having a guest speaker, food and drinks available, maybe music option. An appeal was the option to attend or not based on available time – mostly, weekend times were open to doing something like this but have not often had the option in Two Wells.

Programs built around seniors

Discussions arose on the irregular lifestyles of many seniors with the need to fit in appointments, family commitments and often travel over periods of time. This leads to the want for an annual schedule, activities and services based locally, with the option to attend without committing to every session. The example given was with someone going caravanning for a month could then know that they had a selection of one-off or ongoing activities to attend when they returned. Or that someone could attend when they were available, but miss

when another appointment coincided.

Sue finished with asking to contact her on 8527 0200 or sdugan@apc.sa.gov.au for more information. Judy Heaslip then thanked Sue for her talk and presented her with a “gift” that Rae had made. Afternoon Tea was then enjoyed by all present.

Next Month on 15 August will be a talk with Stephen Cummins on Scouting, and on 19 September Maria Pellizzari will be guest speaker, something really special to look forward to.

Uniting Friends meet every third Thursday of the month in the Uniting Church Hall, and all are welcome to attend. Please contact Rae Wilson on 0405 158 121.