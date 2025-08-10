Melodrama rewind for movie night

Pamela Duncan

The scene: Friday, 4 July, the Two Wells Melodrama Group united to review the performance of its show ‘Hair Today Gone Tomorrow’, hosted by Anne and Robert Arbon.

The Melodrama performances were held in May, but the cast and crew do not get to see what happens on stage. A video is put together by John McInerney and Naomi Bubner.

A lot of work and time goes into the making of this video, with a fantastic outcome. The video night was very well attended by nearly all cast and crew and partners.

It is a great night with pizza for starters, a few scenes shown, then a break and “supper” served. After the video is finished there is a lot of laughter, chatter and a great time to catch up on everyone.

It is to be noted the cast and crew do not get to see the actual play. The cooks, Wendy and Robyn are very busy in the kitchen, catering for sometimes about 100, across six performances, having no chance of getting a sneak look.

The musicians are busy concentrating on the musical items etc, and spend a lot of time also rehearsing/practising the music. The backstage crew are busy doing lighting, microphones/sound, stage props, changes of scenes etc, and also the bar staff who do an amazing job as well.

Also the cast with having to change costumes, learn lines /recap lines, and all that goes on behind the scenes. This also happens during rehearsals.

It is a very interesting night to be able to see what happens on the stage. Mind you, adding to the video is a lot of “introduction” by all involved, backstage antics, rehearsal cuttings and a lot of bloopers, both in rehearsal stage and even on stage performances.

The Melodrama production is a huge project, rehearsals beginning in early February (two nights a week), then six performances (not including the dress rehearsal) and stage design and construction, setting up, and bumping out on the last night etc.

Funds raised through ticket sales every year are invested back into community. By being a beneficiary of the Melodrama, organisations helping the Melodrama can reap the rewards of the show.

All you have to do is sell tickets from your club, supply help in the kitchen, waitressing, either in the mornings of the shows or in evenings, or help in the bar. It is a lot of fun, and very rewarding.

Performances for next year will again be in the last three weekends in May. So please save the a date, get a group organised and/or contact our secretary on twmg.secretary@gmail.com for any further information.