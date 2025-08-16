Applebee named Legend of Tongs

Some of the unsung heroes at the footy are those who man the barbecue, providing snags off the field for supporters watching snags being kicked on the field, and a Two Wells identity has been bestowed the latest barbecue honour from Bunnings Warehouse.

Bunnings’ Legend of the Tongs is a nationwide search to recognised those who man the barbecue and display their snag flipping skills on weekends to fill bellies while also raise funds for their club.

Two Wells Football and Netball Sporting Club nominated its local meat maestro Brett Applebee to be a Legend of the Tongs, who was successful in winning the weekly prize.

On its Facebook page, the club says Brett has mastered the art of flipping and fundraising, being a success in raising money and spirits, while serving sausages cooked to perfection.

With his selection, Brett is now in the running to be one of eight national finalists in with a chance to win a double pass to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

No doubt Brett will be back on the barbecue this weekend as Two Wells host Angle Vale in the penultimate round of Adelaide Plains football.