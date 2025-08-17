Need for volunteers at Red Cross

Pamela Duncan

Di Henwood welcomed everyone in attendance at the recent Two Wells Red Cross Meeting, held on Tuesday, 5 August.

There were a few apologies including two from Judy and Rob Heaslip, who are caravanning on the Eastern part of Australia. Chris Hill was invited to give her Treasurer’s Report, which she does with diligence.

Chris mentioned the Red Cross received a fantastic beneficiary of $650 from the Melodrama Group. Melodrama is a fun and very rewarding way to fundraise for Red Cross.

It is getting a harder each year to be able to help with everyone getting a older, so Red Cross are also looking for more volunteers and/or members. Chris also mentioned how the “paperwork” for Red Cross money is being changed and showed some of the new forms that she has to fill out.

Mollie Frost then gave a report on the money that she collects from the bakery and craft shop – these “donation” tins amount to quite a few dollars, so thank you to everyone that puts in their loose change – it all counts.

Di mentioned that on 15 September an invitation has been sent to our branch to attend the Gawler Barossa Zone Meeting in the new Barossa Park at Lyndoch for a luncheon.

Please let Di know if you would like to attend. Father’s Day Raffle – yes Red Cross are holding a raffle with a lot of prizes – and if anyone would like to donate a prize please contact Di Henwood or Judy Heaslip or even Mollie Frost. They would be happy to accept any donations.

The Raffle will be drawn on Friday, 5 September – Father’s Day is on Sunday, 7 September, so be prepared to buy some raffle tickets, or even sell a book or two, remember it goes to a great cause.

It was also brought up that an invitation has been sent to hold a stall at the Community Garden Spring Fair in Two Wells on Sunday, 19 October, from 9am to 2pm.

Red Cross will also incorporate their Big Cake Bake Stall as well on this day. The November meeting will be held on the third Tuesday of the month, which will be on 18 November – as the first Tuesday is Melbourne Cup Day.

This meeting will be a luncheon at the Lower Light Hotel. It will be a special meeting with some very excellent rewards being given out, more to follow.

Ann Stodart also mentioned about Adelaide Plains Council putting on a Craft Group every second Friday in the Council Chambers from 10am to 12pm. Ann spoke about how this new Craft Club is very entertaining.

Di then suggested we do a quiz that she has prepared earlier, it was a very simple quiz that was “common sense” when you found out the answers. After this fun time together, all gathered for afternoon tea.

The next Red Cross Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 2 September in the Catholic Church Hall, starting at 1pm. All welcome to attend.

For further information please contact Di Henwood on 0487 050 487 or Judy Heaslip on 0417 052 059.