NT Bash bowled over by Eudunda welcome

Sunday saw the Northern Territory Variety Bash cars travelling from Tanunda through to Burra, making a stop in Eudunda for a well deserved break. Seventeen variety cars and several support vehicles began to arrive in Eudunda at about 11.30am and made their way to the Eudunda Bowling Club, where they were met by club members and local residents.

While at the bowling club the Variety Bash participants were extended an invitation to partake in a buffet style lunch provided by the club’s catering ladies. Soup, sandwiches, pies, pizzas, fruit, cakes and much more was laid out for all to enjoy.

The weather was perfect and the greens looked so inviting, that it was not too long before some of the Variety Bash personnel decided they wanted to enjoy a game of bowls.

Ever willing to oblige, club members organised bowls, mats and jacks and the games got underway.

Sadly the day came to an end but not before we got a group photo of the Variety Bash people.

Then it was off to Burra where the Bash came to an end.

Thanks to Katrina Turner for providing this submitted article.