Mallala bowling for stroke awareness

After raising more than $11,000 last year, Mallala Bowling Club is once again holding a Stroke Awareness and Fundraising Day on 14 September.

The club is partnering with Greg and Judy Tucker and their family to host the event, which followed the success of last year’s event which raised $11,500 and now the goal is to raise $15,000 for the University of South Australia’s Rehabilitation Clinic.

The day will begin about 10am and feature two games of 10 ends, with a few team spots still available. Mallala and District Lions Club have donated lunch, which the bowling club is thankful for.

There will also be a live auction with well known auctioneers Daniel Griffiths and Glen Hamlyn at about 3pm with people invited to bid on prizes and donations are welcome.

People wanting to find out more or want to contribute can contact Greg Tucker on 0417 843 083 or Judy Tucker on 0407 617 024.