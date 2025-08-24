Scouts insight shared with Uniting Friends

Pamela Duncan

The Two Wells Uniting Friends Group met on Thursday, 21 August for its monthly meeting. Rae Wilson welcomed everyone present and spoke about “Love thy Neighbour”, and then shared a message from Mother Teresa, “There are only two duties which our Lord requires of us, namely the love of God, and the love of our neighbour”.

At the end Rae then spoke about Lord Baden Powell, founder of the Boy Scouts Association and his sister who founded the Girl Guides. Rae then introduced Stephen Cummins, Scout Leader for Two Wells, to give a briefing on the Scouts.

Steve mentioned once you have joined the Scouts, you are a Scout for Life. He asked the question “why do Scouts do a left handed hand shake”, and showed the reason.

Life skills that you learn, for being a Scout – although not knowing and most times maybe not needing these skills, are about lighting fires, tying knots,

washing hands – it seems it is not as easy when you have an iridescent light showing how your hands are not as clean as they seem, even after a wash, or two or three!

Steve told how he became a Scout and now more than 20 years later, he is still going. The Scouts have changed considerably, from their khaki coloured shirts to the dark blue ones worn today. The badges have changed and so have the rule books.

Steve showed the old book and then the new one that has to be filled out each time and spoke about all the rules and regulations needed to go camping etc.

Each Scout gets a badge each year and passed around some that he has throughout the years. He explained what is meant for the scarf, the toggle and the nuts – that you have to earn.

He also passed around certificates he had received over the years and also photos of some of the different ways and names of tying knots. Steve also mentioned as it was a growing group they were in need of new leaders.

At the moment the club is made up of Joeys aged 5-8 years, Cubs 8-11 years and Scouts 11-14 years and meet on Friday Nights starting at 6.30pm (opp. The Tavern Hotel).

Anyone interested in joining the Scouts Group (you get three free sessions) are asked to contact Stephen Cummins on 8520 3324.

The new ambulance station is being built on the current Scouts grounds, so they are desperate for new premises. Hopefully this problem will be resolved soon.

Rae then presented Steve with a small token of appreciation for this talk. Rae then finished with a final letter to the Scouts that Lord Baden Powell wrote:

“I have had a most happy life and I want each one of you to have a happy life too. I believe that God put us in this jolly world to be happy and enjoy life. Happiness does not come from being rich, nor merely being successful in your career, nor by self-indulgence. One step towards happiness is to make yourself healthy and strong while you are a boy, so that you can be useful and so you can enjoy life when you are a man. Nature study will show you how full of beautiful and wonderful things God has made the world for you to enjoy. Be content with what you have got and make the best of it. Look on the bright side of things instead of the gloomy one. But the real way to get happiness is by giving out happiness to other people. Try and leave this world a little better than you found it, and when your turn comes to die, you can die happy in feeling that at any rate you have not wasted your time, but have done your best. ‘Be Prepared’ in this way, to live happy and to die happy – stick to your Scout Promise always, even after you have ceased to be a boy, and God help you to do it.”

What a message.

Malcolm Wilson then closed the meeting with a prayer. All enjoyed a sumptuous afternoon tea.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, 18 September in the Uniting Church Hall at 1.30pm with guest speakers Maria and Denis Pellizzari, and they have requested you ask them questions about their lives, when they came here to live, etc. Both have been great workers in our community.

Please contact Rae Wilson for more information on Uniting Friends on 0405 158 121.