Adventure booked for Balaklava Book Week

Jarrad Delaney

Last week saw Children’s Book Week return with schools across the state embracing the magic of reading and the many stories and characters our favourite books have produced, and for students at Balaklava Primary School they were given a first class ticket to this year’s festivities.

This year’s theme for Book Week was ‘Book an Adventure’, inviting readers to go on their own fantastical journeys and inspire them to travel the world.

The primary school fully embraced this year’s theme, as was seen for the school’s Book Week Parade on Friday as staff and students made their way through the streets of Balaklava, costumes in tow with locals coming out to give a wave as they passed by.

Principal Dianne Jarman led the way dressed as a pilot, alongside Cherie Cleary as an airplane, leading the children on their own adventure with other staff dressed as other flight staff including air hostesses and baggage handlers.

“Students attended dressed up in costume and then walked down the street and through the high school,” Ms Jarman said.

As well as a parade, Friday was also an open morning, with classrooms open for community members to visit, followed by a whole school picnic on the courts, with Lisa’s Latte even making an appearance.