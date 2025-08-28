Mallala Book Week a fun adventure

Mallala Primary School was alive with costumes of different sizes, shapes and colours on Tuesday last week, embracing this year’s theme of ‘Book an Adventure’.

Book Week is embraced by everyone at the primary school, and each year librarian Tina Anson, with help from her husband Chris, comes up with incredible displays for the library and for students, families and staff to enjoy.

This year saw a camp ground set up in the library, complete with fish to be caught. A Scholastic Book Fair was also well supported by families and staff, with funds raised to go towards new books and resources for the library.

The school also celebrated Book Week with a whole school dress-up parade, with staff, preschool and primary students taking to the catwalk to show off their costumes to family, friends and peers.