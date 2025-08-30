Clare Meals on Wheels keep rolling for 55th

Harry Mead

The Clare Meals on Wheels branch celebrated its 55th anniversary on 26 August at the Clare Bowls Club.

The event was well attended by current and former volunteers, celebrated with a spread of afternoon tea and a commemorative cake.

Clare and Gilbert Valleys Mayor Allan Aughey OAM was in attendance alongside special guest and ICT Manager for Meals on Wheels Central Office Nayan Perera.

The group was formed in 1969 after the Ngadjuri Lodge received a letter requesting a meal delivery system be introduced to Clare for those who were unable to shop or cook for themselves.

Foundation members met with the Meals on Wheels chief executive officer and visited several local branches before forming their own Clare branch.

Currently, the Clare branch serves 17 people.

Meals on Wheels Clare chairperson Di Scott said a lot had changed since its formation, though its core purpose remained.

“They used to work in pairs, as we do now, delivering the meals,” she said.

“Then we’ve got a chance to check on the people, over the years it has happened on occasions where volunteers have perhaps had to make sure someone’s okay, and call family or the ambulance.”

Ms Scott said Meal on Wheels offered community members the chance to be part of the community.

“It’s about catching up with people and knowing that you can help them if need be, some of them will perhaps ask you to post a letter for them and things like that, and we don’t mind doing those sorts of things,” she said.

“It connects you to the community, it just makes you feel as if you’re doing something for the community and especially the older generation.”