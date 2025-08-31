Band holds Garden Concert

Pamela Duncan

Two Wells Band held a Garden Concert on the afternoon of Sunday, 17 August, hosted by Sharpe Almonds.

Everyone was welcomed to walk around the stunning garden, admiring the almond blossoms trees and charming vintage tractors. The event was opened at 1pm but just prior to that time, it was raining.

A little bit of panic was happening but at 12.50pm, the rain ceased. About 55 people attended, with afternoon tea including coffee, hot chocolate, tea and an assortment of gluten-free nibbles supplied by Bronwyn Sharpe.

After walking around the gardens, most people bought their own chairs and rugged up to listen and relax to the melodies by the band, conducted by Chloe Sharpe and performing with the band was singer Adam Roling. There was a distinct Beatles theme in some of the music.

During intervals of the band playing, Emma Sharpe encouraged audience members to interact through quizzes and fun facts about the garden and orchard along with its machinery.

The concert was put on to raise much needed funds to help buy sheet music, insurance and advertising for the band. Chloe thanked all involved in helping this concert be a success, the band members, the Sharpe family and all the people in attendance.

The Two Wells Band will also be performing at the Two Wells Community Garden Spring Market on 19 October, so there will be another opportunity to listen to them.

The band is welcoming new members, they rehearse every Sunday Night at 7pm in the Two Wells Uniting Church Hall. There are at present 11 performing band members.

Anyone wishing to join in are invited to contact Chloe Sharpe on 0428 304 080.