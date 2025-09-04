Pamela Duncan

Sunday, 31 August saw the Two Wells Uniting Church hold a special Celebration and Recognition of Volunteers Morning in the Church Hall with invitations to attend extended to various groups in the community.

Two Wells Uniting Church chairperson Malcolm Wilson welcomed everyone present. He spoke about how the Uniting Church wanted to recognise the contribution volunteers made to our community, with so many areas including Scouts, Op Shop, Elder Care, Gardening and much, much more.

Malcolm thanked all for their tireless effort and commitment, giving up their time to make our communities a better place to live. Two short videos showing the meaning of volunteers were then shared.

Robyn Lewis gave two meaningful Bible readings and then Malcolm asked all to share in morning tea, which was catered for so as no volunteers attending had to cook.

It was a delightful morning with great fellowship, and pleasing to see so many volunteers from different groups attend.