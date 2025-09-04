Stubing shares story with Probus

Pamela Duncan

Two Wells Probus Club president Anne Arbon welcomed everyone present to the August meeting. It was good to see a few visitors attending.

If you are interested in finding out more about Probus you are more than welcome to come along, the first three visits are complimentary.

At each meeting a Lucky Door Prize is given out – the winner this month was Pamela Duncan. There are also Lucky Square Envelopes and the winners were Del Applebee and Pamela Duncan – lucky day for some.

Secretary, Judith Lamont read out the Minutes of the last meeting. Ms Arbon bought up a suggestion to ponder before the next meeting to discuss, “to start with Morning Tea and chat at 10am then about 10.15am start to conduct the meeting. If having a Guest Speaker, they would follow on straight after the meeting”.

It was also mentioned Brenda Lamont would be having a “special” Birthday on 24 September. Congratulations and best wishes, Brenda.

It was then time to have morning tea during which time the guest speaker, Eddie Stubing, arrived. He was introduced to all by the president, and proceeded to speak to the members about his early life – a lot of time spent over at the West Coast, then to New South Wales.

Mr Stubing played Rugby League in New South Wales, played Australian rules for United, and is now a Life Member of Two Wells Netball and Football Club – and has been associated with this club for many years.

Mr Stubing gave a very moving talk about how he was called up but deferred from National Service due to his studies. He witnessed many of his friends serve and come back different people. He, to this day, wishes he was given the opportunity to serve his Country.

Mr Stubing has done the Kakoda Trail and told how everyone around New Guinea helped. Mr Stubing has belonged to th Glenelg Surf Life Saving Club for 50 years, what an achievement, and was an elected ,ember on the Adelaide Plains Council for six years, of which he is very proud.

Mr Stubing has travelled overseas, and finds he is a very proud Australian, glad to be born in this lucky country. Mr Stubing is married to Kathy (nee Hart) and has three boys, Guy, Tom and Ben.

Mr Stubing has two recycle yards, one at Elizabeth and also has a yard on Middle Beach Road, Two Wells. Ben works with his father and manages the Elizabeth Recycle Yard.

Many questions were then asked and answered by Mr Stubing, one being the possible change from 10c to 20c payment to recycle bottles. He spoke about how he is very passionate about Peace in the World, and believes it can happen – we just need to make change.

Ms Arbon then presented him with a Thank you Voucher from the Two Wells Bakery.

Probus Meet every fourth Monday of the month in the Two Wells Bowling Club, beginning at 10am, with 22 September being the next meeting. All are welcome.

Please contact Anne Arbon on 0438 854 441 if wanting any further information.