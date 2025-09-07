Delightful deliveries secure RFDS funds

Harry Mead

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Clare Support group debuted a new community initiative with great success.

On 5 September group members, with assistance from group friends, delivered a wide assortment of sweet and savoury foods to local businesses and community members, raising valuable funds for the RFDS.

The Barbara J Long Function Room was a hive of activity, as members assembled delightful delivery boxes, filling the room with a delicious aroma and a strong sense of community spirit.

Group president Bonnie Stanley said they were looking for different ways to fundraise and were inspired by the passion for cooking of numerous members.

“It’s a small group, so it takes a fair bit of organising,” she said.

“In the last few years, the group has been quite active.

“We’re lucky that one of our members, our secretary Christine used to be an event organiser and she’s brought with her this ability to organise wonderful events, which sell out within one and a half hours.”

Ms Stanley said other members were now taking on the organisational duties and developing new fundraising events such as the morning tea drive.

The passion for giving back to such an important cause is evident from all the members as Ms Stanley said they all loved the teamwork involved, doing something worthwhile together.

“We’re not just sort of sitting around gossiping, we’ve got a purpose, and I think we get a sense of satisfaction,” she said.

Ms Stanley said none of fundraising efforts would be possible without the support of the community.

“We really appreciate the community support, it’s a big driver of what we do,” she said.