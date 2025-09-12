Two Wells represented at Meals on Wheels conference

Pamela Duncan

The Meals on Wheels Volunteer Conference, a day to connect, share stories, and shape the future together, was held on 2 September at the Walkers’ Arms Hotel.

Ann and David Stodart and Pamela Duncan from the Two Wells branch, journeyed to the venue and on arrival they were greeted with coffee and pastries, then mingled with other branch members and joined others in the meeting room then the conference began.

Julie Bonnici, GM Service Operations welcomed everyone and gave an introduction to the day. A timed agenda was presented to all and was

kept to a strict timeline.

This year’s theme – “We Are One” went on a journey through what happens across Meals on Wheels SA – from the kitchen and delivery routes, to central office and the boardroom.

The conference was about: 1. Behind the Apron – discover what happens in branches, central office and the boardroom; 2. Stories that Stick – hear first hand from volunteers across the state on what is working and why; 3. Refresh – Reconnect. Reimagine – volunteer training, policy updates, and big picture conversations to shape what is next.

At one stage there were 10 speakers on “What gets done in Central Office and by whom”, ranging from finance, technology, administration Hilton Cook Chill etc., with all having five minutes only to speak (also some having a power point display).

There were also many others speakers on different topics of the workings of Meals on Wheels. A break for a preordered luncheon – then a Meals on Wheels SA Expo hosted subject specific tables to provide answers and discuss key topics.

Q and As followed then close. Overall it was a very rewarding day.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels please contact Ann Stodart on 0407 393 305, or for wanting to become a customer/client, please contact head office on 1800 854 453 – or email mealsonwheelssa.org.au