Musical collaboration from Vineyards to the Plains

Balaklava High School had the pleasure of hosting Nuriootpa High School for its ‘From the Vineyards to the Plains’ concert on Tuesday, 3 September.

For the high school this was a special occasion as it brought students, staff and members from the two school communities together to celebrate music.

This performance was part of Nuriootpa High School’s annual music tour, which included visits to schools in Auburn, Watervale and Clare.

BHS Music, English and Special Options teacher Sarah Wensley said it was great to welcome the tour to Balaklava for the first time.

“Personally, it was particularly meaningful, as I had previously taught at Nuriootpa before taking up my current role at Balaklava, a collaboration we had always hoped to see happen,” she said.

The concert saw audiences treated to performances by the Nuriootpa Woodwind and Percussion Ensemble, Concert Band, and Senior Ensemble, alongside solo items from Balaklava students which were well received.

A highlight of the evening was the combined band, which joined forces to perform Sweet Disposition and Conga, much to the delight of the crowd.

The concert was met with glowing feedback and celebrated as a wonderful evening of music, collaboration, and community spirit.

Balaklava High School has extended sincere thanks to Nuriootpa High School’s music staff: Noah Tilley, Sonia Samain, Chris Yeend and Jacob Staehr, and support from Balaklava staff: Nicole Matthews, Melanie Evans and Derek Friedrichs, as their support was crucial to making the event such a success.