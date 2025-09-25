Pellizzaris share Italian journey

Pamela Duncan

Uniting Friends had a multicultural touch as long time local residents Maria and Dennis Pellizzari were Special Guest Speakers at the 18 September gathering of the above seniors group, which is growing, by four, at this stage.

Mr and Mrs Pellizzari were originally from the south and north of Italy, but had never met each other, until they arrived in Australia. The format of the afternoon was Question and Answer.

Arriving from Italy many years before and settling into Two Wells with their family Francis, Andrea and Bernadette, they immediately embraced the Two Wells community as they involved themselves doing what they could as they saw fit.

At the time their children were enrolled into Two Wells Primary School, but a kindergarten was needed, so they both, taking on various roles, set to, and very soon, with the support and help from other families in the community the building was finished.

It was situated just behind the old Two Wells Primary School in the Main Street. But, this was just the beginning!

Over the years, Mr and Mrs Pellizzari have led the way in the sharing of their gifts and skills. Mrs Pellizzari was involved with Melodrama catering and taking charge of the menu for performances.

The Community Centre was for many years and still is, quite full as time came around for the melodrama and their performers. The audience always had nothing but praise for their meal.

Mrs Pellizzari shared her Italian cooking knowledge with school mums.

She was a Red Cross member for nearly 30 years and a Two Wells Meals on Wheels volunteer, in fact there are many friends and neighbours with whom she has shared her Italian cooking skills, and still does. She does this as well as many other projects.

Mr Pellizzari was involved in the initiation of a building space for the beginning of the Two Wells Catholic Church and the Two Wells Community Centre. Both have many connections with the Two Wells Football and Netball Club.

Denis and “Bernie” Pellizzari (daughter), as she is affectionately known, have their portraits on the Water Tanks located at the Two Wells Oval which is “the Local Legends and Lifetime Members Two Wells Sporting Community”.

“Bernie” is known and loved by all in the Adelaide Plains Association and in fact, the whole Two Wells community. Maria, Dennis and Bernie have all been involved with the NDIS and are very generous with their time and skills as they negotiate the best outcomes for Bernie.

Mrs and Mr Pellizzari are joint recipients of Adelaide Plains Council “Citizens of the Year“ and South Australia’s Citizens of the Year 2024 Commendation.

They were then presented with a special “thank you” gift for their fascinating and very interesting talk and then a very enjoyable afternoon tea was had by all.

The next gathering will be held at the Two wells Uniting Church Hall on Thursday, 17 October at 1.30pm, please feel welcome to come along, enjoy each other’s company and if you are interested in finding out more about the group contact Rae Wilson on 0405 158 121.